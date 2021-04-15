The Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $59.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

SO opened at $63.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.04. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

