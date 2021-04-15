The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

