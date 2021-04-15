The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $10.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $14.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $14.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.78.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC traded down $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.19. 89,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,837. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $89.13 and a 1-year high of $184.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

