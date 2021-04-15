The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have underperformed the industry so far in the year. The company has long been struggling with declining print readership and advertising revenues. Readers’ inclination toward digital content has made the newspaper industry’s print-advertising model increasingly redundant. During fourth-quarter 2020, total advertising revenues slid 18.7%, while print advertising revenues fell 37.9%. Moreover, digital advertising revenues were sluggish owing to lower creative services revenues. Management expects total advertising revenues to decline in the high-teens in the first quarter of 2021. Nonetheless, the company’s business model with greater emphasis on subscription revenues and lower dependency on traditional advertising revenues as well as sturdy balance sheet provide some cushion to the stock.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.71.

NYT stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The New York Times by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

