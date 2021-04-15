The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,504,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 170,460 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86,783 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.