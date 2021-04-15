The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 6,064 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,064 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 39,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

RBCAA stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

