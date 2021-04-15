The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 5,344 IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of IES by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IES by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $150,162.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $189,472.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,107,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $802,435 over the last three months. 61.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $49.26 on Thursday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

