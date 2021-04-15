The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $222,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $3,559,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.38 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.66 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.70.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $85,490.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.