The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $211,000 in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of HCI Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCI opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $70.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

HCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

