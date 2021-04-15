The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $227,000 Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,188 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in CalAmp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 189,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CalAmp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CalAmp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CalAmp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100,761 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAMP opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $411.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

