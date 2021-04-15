The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MBIA were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBI opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.