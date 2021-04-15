The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 9,148 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Uranium Energy worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $3.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $617.60 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

