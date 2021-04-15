The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of The Lovesac stock traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $64.10. 26,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,803. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $72.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.18 million, a PE ratio of -501.54, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,342 shares of company stock valued at $18,582,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOVE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

