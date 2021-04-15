The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.21

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 157903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of -100.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 86,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 41,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

