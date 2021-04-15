The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €7.20 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AT1. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.89 ($8.10).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €6.41 ($7.54) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of €6.53 ($7.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.61.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

