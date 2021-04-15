The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $8.38 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS.

Shares of GS opened at $335.35 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.42. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.04.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

