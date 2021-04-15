The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

GPK stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

