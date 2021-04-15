The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €101.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.33 ($114.51).

Shares of SAN stock opened at €84.00 ($98.82) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.62. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

