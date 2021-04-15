The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 35 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 35 price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 25.88.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

