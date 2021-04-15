The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sells $3,600,000.00 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EL opened at $304.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.31 and a 52 week high of $306.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 185.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

