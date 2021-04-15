The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sells $3,600,000.00 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:EL opened at $304.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.31 and a 52 week high of $306.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 185.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
