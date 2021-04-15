The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

EL stock opened at $304.39 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.31 and a 1 year high of $306.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.60, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,187.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

