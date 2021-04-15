The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,370 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 67,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $228.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.