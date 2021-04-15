The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.27.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,751,000 after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 137,228 shares in the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.