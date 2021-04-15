The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CFO Thomas B. Heacock Sells 6,792 Shares of Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $296,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,690.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BKE opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Buckle by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

