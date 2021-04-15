The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Boeing in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.32.

BA opened at $252.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.93 and its 200 day moving average is $208.83.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

