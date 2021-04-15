The AES Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Shares of AES stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The AES has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

