Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.83.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.31. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 123.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 in the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 15.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 49,999 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $55,676,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

