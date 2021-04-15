Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

