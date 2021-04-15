Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Tether has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion and approximately $133.72 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00069158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.00270171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.35 or 0.00749579 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00023483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,015.49 or 0.99369018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.79 or 0.00852766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 48,846,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 46,490,412,194 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.