Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $382.74.

TSLA stock opened at $732.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $134.76 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.50. The company has a market cap of $702.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,470.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,289,526.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

