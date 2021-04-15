Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 203.2% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 56,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Telstra has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

TLSYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

