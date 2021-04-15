Telsey Advisory Group Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $35.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,179,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $41,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

