Teleperformance’s (TLPFY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $200.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.67.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.