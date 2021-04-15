Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the March 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 103.4 days.

Telefónica stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,466. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.