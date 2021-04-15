TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.83.

TTGT opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.80 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.67.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at $667,022.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,540 shares of company stock worth $2,383,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

