Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Team were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TISI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Team during the 4th quarter worth $1,872,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Team by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Team by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Team by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28). Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $207.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

