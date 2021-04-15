Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,000 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

WAFD opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

