Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $972,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

