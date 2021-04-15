Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $427,000 Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,189,000 after buying an additional 74,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,636,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 238,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 69,568 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

