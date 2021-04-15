Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

In related news, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $89,079.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CATM opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics plc has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

