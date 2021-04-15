Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $302,000 Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $22,356,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,264,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,588 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $17,005,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,377,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 610,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

