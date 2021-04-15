Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of RCKT opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

