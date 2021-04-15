Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,100 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

