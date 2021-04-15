Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,200 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,631,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $99.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $63,240.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,777 shares in the company, valued at $628,608.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $123,940.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,597.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,619. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.