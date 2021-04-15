TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,973,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 41,875 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up about 5.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $90,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.