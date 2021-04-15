Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 290.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Taylor Devices from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taylor Devices stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

