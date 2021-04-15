Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

IWB traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $234.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,392. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $149.60 and a 52-week high of $234.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

