Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 555 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Nestlé by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Nestlé by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $116.23. 231,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,150. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $103.18 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

NSRGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

