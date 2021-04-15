Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 471 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 85,224 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,097,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,450. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $138.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.38 and a 200-day moving average of $120.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

