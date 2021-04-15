Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,580. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

